Vapor Cloud announced on its official site that it is going to shut down all its services from February 29th, 2020.

Vapor Cloud, a hosting service built by the Vapor team, uses AWS (Amazon web services) S3 for data storage. The service also has swiftly installed as default to make deployment of your project as well as configures your database for you.

According to the announcement of Vapor Cloud, the company will be shutting down on February 29th. After Vapor Cloud shuts down, all active replicas, databases, and caches will become unavailable. The team said for the users who want more information on the shutdown, including guides for migrating to other platforms, should visit the docs.

The team will concentrate on the framework

They continued:

“Going forward, the Vapor core team will be concentrating its efforts on the framework and all of its open-source packages. This includes new, free guides for deploying to platforms like Amazon Web Services, Digital Ocean, and Heroku. We greatly appreciate your support of Vapor thus far and we look forward to continuing to grow the framework with you.”

Source: 1