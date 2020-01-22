Vapor IO will deliver Cloudflare’s cloud services on the Kinetic Edge platform in 36 USA cities.

Kinetic Edge and Kinetic Edge Exchange‘s (KEX) creator Vapor IO has announced Cloudflare will be included in its cloud services on the Kinetic Edge platform in 36 USA cities. Vapor IO also announced that it has completed the Series C financing, raising a total of $90 million. Kinetic Edge platform will be available with Cloudflare in 36 USA markets by the end of 2021. These 36 cities are Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, San Antonio, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

Ultra-low latency and high bandwidth capabilities

Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of Vapor IO said,

“Cloudflare is a true edge pioneer. By offering Cloudflare’s performance and security services through Vapor IO’s Kinetic Edge platform, we will collectively unleash a new generation of applications that demand ultra-low latency and high bandwidth capabilities at the edge of the network. Developers will be able to deploy Cloudflare Workers® to run serverless applications in Kinetic Edge cities, in close proximity to the devices they serve. Together we will drive the Third Act of the Internet, a fundamental re-architecting of how data is created, ingested, processed and routed at the outermost edges of the Internet.”

Nitin Rao, Head of Global Infrastructure at Cloudflare said,

“Vapor IO has an aggressive rollout plan that spans the entire U.S. Our mission is to help build a better Internet and our customers demand from us the most performant platform with a consistent experience across geographies. By partnering with Vapor IO, we’re able to deliver the benefits of our edge computing platform, Cloudflare Workers, to a wide array of new locations.”

