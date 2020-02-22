vBoxx has chosen European data center operator maincubes as the colocation partner to host its German client LeitzCloud.

Dutch hosting and cloud service provider vBoxx will collaborate with maincubes. The collaboration will allow vBoxx and LeitzCloud to expand their network and underlines the commitment to reliability and trustworthiness that they have made to customers. with the agreement, maincubes will also benefit from the partnership, because it is now able to offer additional services to users of the secureexchange platform at its FRA01 and AMS01 data centers, who now have direct access to the LeitzCloud infrastructure.

Secure and reliable cloud storage solution

Valentijn Koppenaal, Co-founder and CEO of vBoxx said,

“LeitzCloud offers a secure and reliable cloud storage solution for companies of all sizes, from SMEs to large-scale corporations. It simplifies and improves collaboration with colleagues, partners, and customers. We have focused on three priorities in our selection of the German data center. Firstly, we wanted a partner that is actually located in Germany and complies with the German data processing standards. Secondly, we were looking for a colocation service provider strongly committed to security and reliability. And, thirdly, we wanted to partner with a company that invests in innovation and sustainability and shares our enthusiasm for the opportunities and challenges associated with the 21st century. maincubes easily met all three criteria, and that’s why we decided to go with its ISO-certified data centers.”

Antje Tauchmann, Head of Marketing at maincubes said,