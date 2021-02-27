Backup solutions provider, Veeam Software, introduced Veeam Backup & Replication v11, a data protection solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical and Enterprise workloads. The latest version brings more than 200 new features and enhancements. The solution is powerful and flexible enough to protect each phase of the data life cycle while handling all the complexities of a multi-cloud environment for the most popular cloud platforms.

Veeam V11 features:

Disaster Recovery with Veeam Continuous Data Protection (CDP): Eliminate downtime and minimize data loss for Tier-1 VMware workloads with built-in CDP and achieve immediate recoveries to a latest state or desired point in time providing the best recovery point objectives (RPOs).

Reliable Ransomware Protection : Keep backups safe with immutable, hardened Linux repositories compliant with SEC 17a-4(f), FINRA 4511(c) and CFTC 1.31(c)-(d) regulations, preventing encryption by ransomware, accidental or malicious deletions; based on general-purpose servers, without any hardware lock-in.

Amazon S3 Glacier and Microsoft Azure Archive Storage : Reduce the costs of long-term data archival and retention by up to 20 times and replace manual tape management with new native support for Amazon S3 Glacier (including Glacier Deep Archive) and Microsoft Azure Archive Storage through end-to-end backup life cycle management with Veeam Scale-out Backup Repository™ Archive Tier.

Google Cloud Storage: New support for Google Cloud Storage for Veeam Scale-out Backup Repository Capacity Tier, providing greater choice of hot cloud object storage targets.

Expanded Instant Recovery : Achieve the lowest recovery time objectives (RTOs) with powerful instant recovery for Microsoft SQL, Oracle databases and NAS file shares from the pioneer of Instant VM Recovery.

NEW Veeam Agent for Mac: Delivers end-user data backup for any macOS device, joining existing Veeam Agents for Microsoft Windows, Linux, IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris.

Veeam-powered BaaS and DRaaS : Leverage the services, solutions and expertise needed to maximize the value of V11 by teaming up with Veeam-powered service providers for a fully managed backup experience.

Danny Allan, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President, Product Strategy, Veeam, said,

“Veeam released V10 with more than 150 new enhancements just 12 months ago, and now has more than 700,000 downloads. Being able to launch the next version, Veeam Backup & Replication v11, with an additional 200 new and powerful backup, cloud, DR, security, and automation enhancements speaks volumes to Veeam’s speed of innovation, as well as our strong commitment to the needs and data reliability demands of our customers and partners”

