Backup solutions provider Veeam Software announced that the company has expanded its public cloud support with the general availability of new Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform. The new service completes the company’s support for all three major public cloud providers. With the latest offering, Veeam provides a single platform to protect, secure, and manage all applications and data to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption.

Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform includes:

Google Cloud-Native: Simple yet powerful web UI, deployable from the Google Cloud Marketplace starts protecting data in minutes; Policy-Based Automation of Google Cloud-native snapshots for fast and frequent recovery points, and rapid full- and file-level recovery options to overcome any cloud data loss.

Cost Optimization: Industry-first cost calculation to align service-level objectives with budgets while avoiding cloud overspend; back up to Google Cloud object storage for cost-effective long-term retention and compliance.

Security: Overcome security threats including ransomware as well as insider threats by isolating backup data from production; layered security to protect against brute force attacks with multi-factor authentication.

Hybrid-Ready : Portable data format and integration with Veeam Backup & Replication external repositories enable easy recovery outside of Google Cloud; utilizes flexible Veeam Universal Licensing to simplify license management and enable Cloud Mobility.

Danny Allan, chief technology officer and senior vice president of product strategy, Veeam, said,

“Veeam recognizes the strategic importance of the cloud to our 400,000+ global customers and we are committed to providing broad platform support and choice. As we now expand public cloud support even further with the general availability of Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform, we have simultaneously expanded our partnership with Google Cloud, enabling Veeam to jointly engage customers through the Google Cloud Marketplace. Additionally, with Veeam recently acquiring Kasten, customers can also acquire Kasten’s K10 data management platform, purpose-built for Kubernetes, through the Google Cloud Marketplace.”

