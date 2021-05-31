Backup solutions provider Veeam Software showcased a glimpse into its roadmap through 2021 and how the company will continue to provide advanced data protection across all environments. The company provided a preview of the future, showcasing innovations around upcoming updates to its single platform, during the VeeamON 2021 event. Veeam demonstrated key innovations of cloud-native solutions for major cloud service providers and the first integration of Kasten K10 for Kubernetes into the Veeam Platform.

increases the ROI for enterprises and service providers by lowering the load on IT departments (thereby enabling them to focus on other tasks) and puts recovery in the hands of the user. This helps organizations divide work across teams, improves the way restores are handled, and saves the time and effort of building their own portals, providing faster access to critical data.

Danny Allan, CTO & SVP, Product Strategy, Veeam, said,

“Over the past 18 months, Veeam enjoyed its most prolific product launch period, bringing to market more than 20 new offerings such as Veeam V10 and V11, Veeam Backup for Google Cloud, updates for Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure, AWS & Microsoft Office 365 and many, many more. We are continually innovating and know customers are looking to protect their data across multi-cloud environments; with Veeam’s single platform we are helping our customers ensure that every piece of data, every workload is safe, secure, and easily recoverable no matter where they reside. We are proud of our success, and that we are now #2 in the market, and we know that this is just the tip of the iceberg.”