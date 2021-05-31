Backup solutions provider Veeam Software showcased a glimpse into its roadmap through 2021 and how the company will continue to provide advanced data protection across all environments. The company provided a preview of the future, showcasing innovations around upcoming updates to its single platform, during the VeeamON 2021 event. Veeam demonstrated key innovations of cloud-native solutions for major cloud service providers and the first integration of Kasten K10 for Kubernetes into the Veeam Platform.
Future of modern data protection
- Veeam Platform gains cloud-native backup and recovery: Veeam now provides cloud-native support for the three leading hyper-scale public clouds under a single platform across hybrid-/multi-cloud environments. This also includes Cloud Mobility for backup, recovery, and migration across on-premises and public clouds.
- NEW Self-Service Portal increases the ROI for enterprises and service providers by lowering the load on IT departments (thereby enabling them to focus on other tasks) and puts recovery in the hands of the user. This helps organizations divide work across teams, improves the way restores are handled, and saves the time and effort of building their own portals, providing faster access to critical data.
- NEW Office 365 Backup Copy to Azure Archive and AWS Amazon S3 Glacier: For years there has been a debate on how many Office 365 copies are needed, one backup or following industry backup best practices with a backup copy. Now with v6, customers can do either and quickly create secondary copies directly from object storage to Azure Archive, Amazon S3 Glacier, and Glacier Deep Archive, with different retention period options. Now users can more effectively achieve the 3-2-1 data protection rule providing additional confidence in restoring Office 365 data.
Veeam support for Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) backup
- Veeam announces support for our fourth hypervisor in response to customer demands from key verticals, large enterprises, and service providers
- Powerful data protection capabilities for hyper-converged infrastructure with Red Hat to Veeam Backup & Replication
- Modern data protection for Red Hat Virtualization
- Reduced management complexity delivered by standardizing on Veeam’s control plane
- Improved storage usage delivered via intelligent Veeam storage repositories
- Agentless, image-level backup and recovery of RHV VMs
- Efficient data protection that leverages Changed Block Tracking (CBT) for greater efficiency
- Centralize and manage RHV backups in Veeam backup repositories
Veeam repository integration for Kasten K10 for Kubernetes
- Prepare for the future of containerized product development and support DevOps and PlatformOps today by expanding the data protection services of Kubernetes.
- Provides customers with an integrated, centralized location for storing mission-critical backups of Kubernetes workloads
- Kasten K10 can write to the many Veeam storage repositories for centralized data management, which includes disk, solid-state, object storage, cloud, and even tape
- Expand options for storing Kubernetes backups in the cloud, on-premises, and in ransomware-proof immutable locations
- Include Kasten workloads into the automated backup data lifecycle management for complete policy management
Danny Allan, CTO & SVP, Product Strategy, Veeam, said,
“Over the past 18 months, Veeam enjoyed its most prolific product launch period, bringing to market more than 20 new offerings such as Veeam V10 and V11, Veeam Backup for Google Cloud, updates for Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure, AWS & Microsoft Office 365 and many, many more. We are continually innovating and know customers are looking to protect their data across multi-cloud environments; with Veeam’s single platform we are helping our customers ensure that every piece of data, every workload is safe, secure, and easily recoverable no matter where they reside. We are proud of our success, and that we are now #2 in the market, and we know that this is just the tip of the iceberg.”
