Veeam Software, a provider of backup solutions, introduced Veeam Availability Suite v10 for cloud data management and cloud base data protection.

Veeam Software announced that Veeam Availability Suite v10 is now available. Data management is getting more important to reach the most essential business objectives. Veeam’s new suite aims to meet the companies’ demand for advanced capabilities that enable them to be in better control of their data. It offers a complete data management and protection for hybrid-cloud environments.

Taking data protection to the next level

v10 comes with many features to facilitate data management including modern file data protection for Networked Attached Storage (NAS), Multi-VM Instant Recovery to automate disaster recovery (DR) and enhanced ransomware protection. Danny Allan, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam said:

“v10 is the biggest release in the history of Veeam, and the enhancements we’ve made take data protection to the next level, creating the simplest, most flexible, and most reliable solution for hybrid-cloud environments. As the market leader in Cloud Data Management, we have made it a priority to focus on innovative, best-in-class solutions and align our products with customers’ needs. New Veeam Availability Suite v10 stays true to these ideals, helping businesses of all sizes ensure that their data is always available, portable, and protected across any cloud or platform, so they can intelligently use that data to accelerate their business success now, as well as plan for future needs.”

With powerful NAS backup, the protection of large file shares and file servers are modernized and simplified. S3 object storage integration and immutable backups simplify off-site backup and get 100% bulletproof protection from ransomware and insider threats. In addition to this, it comes with advanced capabilities for Linux, HPE Primera and HPE StoreOnce, Nutanix AHV, PostgreSQL, MySQL and more.

Veeam plans to announce Veeam’s support for Microsoft Cloud services including integration with Veeam Availability Suite, Veeam Backup for Office 365 and Veeam Backup for Azure.