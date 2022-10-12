Demand for Vega’s multi-cloud management and optimization solution climbed sharply this year, accelerated by the ongoing global pandemic.

Vega uses data context and automation to help businesses make decisions efficiently and accelerate time to value.

Vega’s growth was ignited with the launch of its proprietary unit economics and outcomes-oriented approach to cloud infrastructure optimization.

Automated cloud optimization company, Vega Cloud announced that it has raised a $9 million equity and debt funding round led by Album VC and Sun Mountain Capital, respectively, including participation from Kick-Start, Incisive Ventures, Rudeen & Company, the Cowles Company, Tacoma Ventures, Tapas Capital, the Seattle Alliance of Angels, and other new and existing Vega investors. The funding will be used to scale up the company’s product development and meet the market demand in the FinOps category.

Multi-cloud management and optimization

With the latest funding round, the company will be able to provide clients with near real-time data to influence their spending and make intelligent decisions between cost, quality, and speed. Also, the company plans to advance its loud optimization technology and interoperability which will enable its users to maximize their public cloud infrastructure investments and focus more on their own products and services.

The Vega Platform provides users with better visibility and organization of their cloud infrastructure with a unified view across major providers, with simplification of core optimization routines, enabling them to reduce cloud consumption costs. Kris Bliesner, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vega Cloud said,

« Despite many great efforts, cloud waste continues to grow and impact the bottom line of companies regardless of their size. It is time for a different approach to cloud optimization. With the support of highly motivated, successful investors who see the disruptive potential of Vega in the multi-cloud FinOps space, Vega can continue to help more companies to optimize their cloud usage and minimize their cloud spend. »