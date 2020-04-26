Ventus Tech Services, a network services company, is trying to build a data center at the south of Gurler Road and East of Route 23. The district originally had a designation for single families. The City of DeKalb’s Planning and Zoning Commission met Wednesday to discuss property rezoning approvals for project Ventus.

A project for a total cost of $800 million

The approval of the City of DeKalb’s Planning and Zoning Commission also includes the construction of a new road from Gurler Road to Kessinger Road because the former Keiger Road will be used by Ventus for their operations. The construction of this new road will cost the city $4.6 million.

It is estimated that the construction of the project will cost Ventus an $800 million. After completed, the data center will be bringing at least 40 high-paying tech-based jobs to the area and more tax revenue for the city than the five largest companies in DeKalb combined.

Matt Swanson, representative of Laborers Local Union 32 for DeKalb County, a labor union supporting craftsmen and partners across the Midwest, said: