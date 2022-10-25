Mike Wall was appointed as the chairman of its board of of directors Verge.io due to growth in market opportunity for its virtualization software.

The company with a simpler way to virtualize data centers, Verge.io announced the appointment of Mike Wall as chairman of its board of directors due to growth in market opportunity for its virtualization software that provides a common platform from the edge to the public cloud and all points in between.

Seasoned executive

Wall is a seasoned executive with a history of leading the introduction of disruptive technologies and leadership in both the C-suite and boardroom. He was chairman and CEO of Amplidata, a leading object storage software company, and led its sale to Western Digital in March 2015. Prior to Amplidata, he was CEO and member of the board of storage innovator Atempo (acquired by Allen Systems Group) and before that, CEO and member of the board of the cloud SaaS medical imaging platform DICOM Grid.

Wall was general manager of Intel’s Storage Group, where he led the industry’s transition to storage systems designed with commodity microprocessors and chipsets. Under his leadership revenue grew from zero to a $500 million annual run rate. Before taking that role, he led the financial turnaround of Intel’s Supercomputer Systems business and grew revenue to more than $100 million. He is currently on the boards of Axellio and Mach Networks. Yan Ness, CEO of Verge.io said,

« Mike has extensive board experience from mature technologies to venture-backed companies, from global leaders to disruptors, and contributes much-appreciated market wisdom. The shifts in our category resulting from recent acquisitions are creating enormous opportunities and Mike’s strategic sense can help us capitalize on them. »