Verizon’s 5G/LTE Network, ThingSpace IoT platform, and Critical Asset Sensor (CAS) devices have been integrated with Microsoft Azure to enable IoT Builders to create new IoT applications quickly and efficiently. This integration enables IoT system builders, integrators, and service providers to quickly develop, deploy, and operationalize complete IoT solutions.

IoT infrastructure in one place

According to the announcement, Microsoft Azure IoT Central provides application-level, cloud-based analytics, pre-built templates for a variety of industry use cases. This solution amasses all the core components of an IoT infrastructure in one place.

Aamir Hussain, Verizon Business’ senior vice president of Business Products, said,

“This is about simplifying IoT solution development. By integrating the Verizon and Microsoft platforms, we are enabling IoT builders to more easily get their solutions to market, and ultimately, into the hands of users. It’s about moving the IoT industry forward and making it easier for businesses and consumers to benefit from IoT innovation”.

The integration with Verizon makes it easier and to build cellular IoT solutions by leveraging Verizon’s network and ThingSpace platform, according to Tony Shakib, GM of IoT Business Acceleration at Microsoft.