Verizon Business announced a new strategic partnership with RingCentral, a provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone (MVP) platform. RingCentral brings cloud-based enterprise communication solutions with integrated team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system to enterprise businesses.

New innovative co-branded service

The solution developed through this partnership adds to Verizon’s robust unified communications and collaboration (UCC) portfolio, complementing other services and offerings already in-market.

Tami Erwin, CEO at Verizon Business, said,

“The ‘work from anywhere’ model will continue to be a major factor for businesses, and we’ve seen the importance of cloud communications growing stronger for enterprises in the past year. Through this partnership, we’re leveraging our best-in-class network with RingCentral’s expertise in cloud collaboration to deliver game-changing cloud-based solutions that meet the needs of enterprises today and future proof how they operate moving forward.”

Together Verizon Business and RingCentral will develop a new innovative co-branded service, RingCentral with Verizon, a seamlessly integrated UCaaS solution for enterprise businesses. Enterprises will now have one solution, relationship, contract, support center, and implementation team for their deployments. Integrated with Verizon’s leading network solutions, and with proven reliability, this solution delivers RingCentral’s carrier-grade Message, Video, and Phone(™) platform to meet the needs of organizations navigating the ever-evolving global business landscape.

The RingCentral with Verizon offer is a key component of the Verizon Business network-as-a-service strategy, which includes 5G, mobile edge computing, SD-WAN, and security. RingCentral with Verizon provides a cloud-based, secure, end-to-end UCaaS platform that addresses the communications needs of distributed workforces.

