Verizon announced the collaboration with Google Cloud to offer a faster and more personalized digital experience. With the search of support, Verizon will find a more natural and streamlined digital experience. Google Cloud AI solutions are powered by machine learning (ML).

To reimagine the customer experience

According to Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said, by helping Verizon reimagine the customer experience through our AI and ML expertise, they can create an experience that not only delights consumers but also helps differentiate Verizon in the market.

Shankar Arumugavelu, global CIO & SVP, Verizon, said,

“Verizon’s commitment to innovation extends to all aspects of the customer experience. These customer service enhancements, powered by the Verizon collaboration with Google Cloud, offer a faster and more personalized digital experience for our customers while empowering our customer support agents to provide a higher level of service.”

Verizon Communications that was formed on June 30, 2000, is headquartered in New York City. The company has revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. Verizon offers voice, data, and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security, and control.