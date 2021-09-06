Verizon launched its private mobile edge cloud computing for enterprises with Microsoft Azure. Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge brings compute and storage services to the edge of the network at the customer premises providing increased efficiencies, higher levels of security, and the low lag and high bandwidth needed for applications involving computer vision, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning.

For powerful compute and storage service capabilities

With On-Site 5G and edge computing, retailers can process information in near real-time to gain actionable data-driven insights. In addition, manufacturers can maximize the performance of their assets, optimize their operations to run smoothly, minimize downtime and gain end-to-end visibility.

Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Business, said,

“Our partnership with Microsoft brings 5G Edge to enterprises, dropping latency at the edge, helping critical, performance-impacting applications respond more quickly and efficiently. 5G is ushering in next-generation business applications, from core connectivity to real-time edge compute and new applications and solutions that take advantage of AI transforming nearly every industry.”

Logistics and supply chain solutions company Ice Mobility has used Verizon 5G Edge with Azure Stack Edge. The cloud platform helps its computer vision-assisted product packing to improve on-site quality assurance.

