Verne Global announced a $27M funding round. Verne Global’s all current investors, Wellcome Trust, Novator Partners, Stefnir and General Catalyst, participated in the round. The company stated that $27M funding expands the enterprise capacity of Verne Global’s high-performance computing solutions. The company also announced that recent customer satisfaction surveys show Verne Global with a 98% customer satisfaction rating and a Net Promoter score of 88.
HPC workloads and algorithmic AI compute needs
According to the company’s statement, customers are turning to Verne Global for their power intensive HPC workloads and extreme algorithmic AI compute needs. Dominic Ward, Chief Executive Officer for Verne Global said,
“We are excited about this expansion as it is driven by strong demand from both existing and potential customers for high-performance computing solutions. Our customers grow their compute requirements with us because they are able to operate more effectively with us than anywhere else. In addition, the HPC expertise we’ve been able to cultivate allows us to provide an exceptional level of customer service for the unique characteristics and requirements of HPC projects.”
