Verne Global announced a $27M funding round. Verne Global’s all current investors, Wellcome Trust, Novator Partners, Stefnir and General Catalyst, participated in the round. The company stated that $27M funding expands the enterprise capacity of Verne Global’s high-performance computing solutions. The company also announced that recent customer satisfaction surveys show Verne Global with a 98% customer satisfaction rating and a Net Promoter score of 88.

HPC workloads and algorithmic AI compute needs

According to the company’s statement, customers are turning to Verne Global for their power intensive HPC workloads and extreme algorithmic AI compute needs. Dominic Ward, Chief Executive Officer for Verne Global said,