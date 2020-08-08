Digital infrastructure and continuity solutions provider, Vertiv announced that its new Vertiv Environet Alert brings enterprise-level infrastructure monitoring and management capabilities to smaller data centers and edge facilities. The new solution eliminates the two most common barriers to the deployment of monitoring and management tools in these types of environments. It delivers real-time, vendor-agnostic monitoring of critical infrastructure systems and alerts the appropriate personnel immediately when those systems are at risk. With its new, modern, and intuitive user interface that delivers visibility and data to users, the software acts as a single pane of glass.

Monitoring, alerting, trending and data organization

Vertiv also announced that the software is available globally through Vertiv and numerous channel partners. Vertiv Environet Alert provides superior monitoring, alerting, trending, and data organization capabilities. Steve Lalla, executive vice president for service and software solutions at Vertiv said,