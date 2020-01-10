Green House Data has named Victor Tingler to its executive management team as senior vice president of digital transformation.

Victor Tingler joined the Green House Data executive team as senior vice president of digital transformation. Tingler will lead a diverse team of highly skilled and experienced technologists at Green House Data who will provide clients with advanced digital solutions aimed at transforming business processes, culture, and customer experiences to better meet current and future market demands.

Cloud automation and digital transformation

Tingler is an expert in disciplines that provide a comprehensive approach to transforming business. As an authority on cloud automation and digital transformation solutions, he has consulted for numerous Fortune 1000 clients in the banking, healthcare, retail, and government sectors and has more than 30 years of development, operational, and management experience in the technology industry.

Green House Data CEO Shawn Mills said,

“At Green House Data we’ve seen a 212% increase in digital transformation engagements leveraging the Microsoft Azure platform, prompting us to invest even more resources in this area of our business and add leadership talent. Victor is that type of talent, an accomplished and innovative leader who drives organizational transformation through the strategic application of digital technologies and process improvements. His deep technical expertise, cross-cultural adaptability, entrepreneurial spirit, and business acumen provide an asset to our company and to our clients.”

Victor Tingler said,

“Success in the marketplace now depends on businesses being ready to serve customers in a highly customized, ‘always available’ way. Catering to unique needs and steep customer demands has become a business requirement. A comprehensive digital transformation strategy is the most effective way to embrace these demands and build a focus on service into the very foundation of business platforms and processes.”

