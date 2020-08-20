Virtual Power Systems (VPS) announced the appointment of Dave Johnson to its board of directors. Johnson who is the former CEO of UPS manufacturer APC by Schneider Electric has held numerous leadership roles at APC and Schneider in sales, marketing, and product development. Johnson has managed teams of more than 6,000 people.

To help data center and edge customers

Virtual Power Systems (VPS) manages and utilizes power capacity with its ground-breaking Software-Defined Power and Intelligent Control of Energy (ICE) technology platform.

Dave Johnson talked about his appointment, saying,

“VPS is driving Software-Defined Power solutions to pursue one of the biggest opportunities with data centers and edge infrastructure: stranded power capacity. For decades, we overprovisioned data centers as we planned for the worst-case scenario. VPS has found ways to help data center and edge customers to build what they need and then get the most from that investment through VPS’ innovative Intelligent Control of Energy (ICE) platform. I’m excited to join the board and be part of the VPS journey.”

ICE enables data center and cloud providers to generate additional revenue within existing power and IT footprints while avoiding millions of dollars in capital investments and operating expenses.

Peter Gross, VPS Board Chairman said,