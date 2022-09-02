VirtualBox 6.1.38 brings support for Linux kernel 6.0, which is expected to be released in early October.

Oracle announced the release of the latest version of its popular open-source, cross-platform virtualization solution. VirtualBox 6.1.38 is released one and a half months after the release of VirtualBox 6.1.36, which was a major release. Version 6.1.38 is a maintenance release, which means that it mostly focuses on bug fixes and updates instead of new features.

Fixes for RHEL 9.1

The most significant enhancement in the latest release is the support for Linux kernel 6.0, which will be released in the fall of 2022. Users will be able to virtualize Linux distributions that are powered with Linux kernel 6.0 with VirtualBox 6.1.38. For more information about Linux kernel 6.0, you can take a closer look at our article.

In VirtualBox 6.1.36, support for the upcoming RHEL 9.1 was introduced. The new version fixes bugs in the kernel used in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1. The latest version also introduces initial support for Python 3.10, improves GUI’s Native Language Support area, and improves the drag and drop area in Windows Guest Additions. Other items that were fixed or added are:

GUI: Improvements in the Native Language Support area

Main: OVF Export: Added support for exporting VMs containing Virtio-SCSI controllers

Recording settings: Fixed a regression that could cause not starting the COM server (VBoxSVC) under certain circumstances

Recording: More deterministic naming for recorded files (will now overwrite old .webm files if present)

Linux Host and Guest Additions installer: Improved check for systemd presence in the system

Linux Guest Additions: Introduced initial support for kernel 6.0

Linux Guest Additions: Additional fixes for kernel RHEL 9.1

Windows Guest Additions: Improvements in Drag and Drop area