Virtualization and hyper-converged infrastructure software provider, Virtuozzo announced it has acquired the technology and business of Jelastic, a multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service software company after a decade-long partnership. With Jelastic’s platform and application management capabilities, Virtuozzo completes its core technology stack, delivering a fully integrated solution that supports all relevant anything-as-a-service use cases.

Full-stack cloud management solution

Virtuozzo offers the first fully integrated, easy-to-use, and cost-efficient cloud solution. It is designed for Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, and their small and medium-sized business customers. The company also allows service providers to increase their profitability by providing a portfolio of services and management tools.

The acquisition will strengthen Virtuozzo’s position in the PaaS market and in the cloud services space. The acquisition of Jelastic also allows the company to provide tighter integration and seamless enhancements. By integrating Jelastic’s sales and marketing teams, Virtuozzo will expand its worldwide footprint and brand visibility. The integration of Jelastic’s engineering resources will also allow the company to accelerate the full-stack offering and provide a richer experience. Alex Fine, CEO of Virtuozzo said,

“Virtuozzo and Jelastic have been strong partners over the past 10 years because of our complementary technologies and products. Virtuozzo containers have been incorporated into Jelastic’s Platform-as-a-Service for virtualization since that solution’s inception. Together, our engineering teams have co-developed solutions to enable features required by the market throughout our partnership. And now, with Jelastic joining our team, Virtuozzo can offer a complete, enterprise-grade, turnkey cloud enablement platform with fully integrated orchestration and a single point of management.”

