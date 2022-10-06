Logosoft, a distributor in Turkey, has conducted an event focusing on Virtuozzo’s Alternative Cloud solutions in Istanbul.

At the event, Sinan Korkmaz from Virtuozzo made his speech about the advantages of Alternative Cloud solutions compared to hyperscale cloud providers and other solutions.

Çağatay Kılıç from AMD and Cüneyt Atınç from Acronis has also informed the guests about AMD’s and Acronis’ products and solutions, respectively.

Logosoft, a partner of Virtuozzo in Turkey, has organized an event to gather potential customers and company representatives to inform about Virtuozzo’s services. The alternative Cloud Turkey event took place in a boat roaming in Bosphorus, Istanbul.

Difficulties of building a cloud

Sinan Korkmaz, the Solution Architect at Virtuozzo, was the first to take the stage. He first informed about Virtuozzo as a company, a software company specializing in virtualization software for cloud services. Then, he explained the problematic sides of creating a cloud for service providers, pointing out that building with Virtuozzo Alternative Cloud is the easiest way to achieve it.

According to Korkmaz, partnering with hyperscaler to resell their cloud causes low margins and risks losing customers to the hyperscaler. Using a third-party enterprise solution is costly and complex, and they are not designed for service providers. Building a cloud with an in-home development team using OpenStack is an expensive way to do it. On the other hand, Virtuozzo’s Alternative Cloud solution offers a cloud platform directly for service providers with an extensive portfolio of IaaS, PaaS, and XaaS (everything as a service) services.

Sinan Korkmaz has stated that Virtuozzo is not a “huge” company; they are pushing for growth by achieving success stories of its customers rather than charging more for its services. He also mentioned that Virtuozzo’s OpenStack-based solutions allow local companies to create their cloud; it is currently a necessity in Turkey to keep the data within the country’s borders.

AMD hardware for cloud

After Sinan Korkmaz, Çağatay Kılıç, Server Component Channel Manager of AMD EMEA, took the stage to give some insights about AMD’s server-focused hardware. He mentioned the upcoming Zen 4-based EPYC CPUs, codenamed Genoa, Bergamo, Genoa-X, and Siena.

Those are specialized products for general purpose, cloud, technical, and telecommunications, respectively. According to Kılıç, AMD‘s current position in the enterprise/data center market is performance-per-watt metrics and single-socket strategy on their products.

All-in-one security by Acronis

Later in the evening, Cüneyt Atınç, Country Sales Manager of Acronis Turkey, came to the stage. Atınç first talked about Acronis; stated that Acronis is a leader in data security while delivering some insights and numbers about the company’s current state. He also showed that the investment in the cloud is rapidly growing and emphasized that the companies which do not invest in the cloud will have a hard time in the future.

He proceeded with introducing the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud service, which is an all-in-one service for backups, security, management, disaster recovery, email security, data loss prevention, and file sync&share with flexible licensing and pricing options.

As Cüneyt Atınç completed his presentation, the Alternative Cloud Turkey event continued with dinner and entertainment sessions.