Version 5.4 of Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure, a cloud platform for service providers, is now available. The new version expands high availability for management nodes and includes a range of compute services, monitoring, and user interface enhancements.

Expanded management node high availability

Users can now expand HA for management infrastructure up to five nodes. With a five-node HA configuration, the cluster can tolerate a simultaneous failure of two management nodes without affecting customer uptime.

Compute service improvements

System administrators can now adjust the MTU size of physical networks in the compute cluster. Manual fencing of compute nodes: Now, system administrators can manually fence compute nodes in the admin panel. By placing a node in the fenced state, you isolate it in the compute cluster and halt VM scheduling on this node. This is useful for node maintenance or if you want to have dedicated controller nodes without workloads.

Now, system administrators can manually fence compute nodes in the admin panel. By placing a node in the fenced state, you isolate it in the compute cluster and halt VM scheduling on this node. This is useful for node maintenance or if you want to have dedicated controller nodes without workloads. Improved compute service monitoring: VHI 5.4 adds new dashboards and alerts for the compute service, to help system administrators to monitor and check the service state.

VHI 5.4 adds new dashboards and alerts for the compute service, to help system administrators to monitor and check the service state. Ability to define the default storage policy: When creating a compute cluster, system administrators can now define parameters for the default storage policy, including the redundancy scheme.

User interface improvements

VHI 5.4 has new screens that allow bulk disk management and show warnings about unrecommended disk configurations. In addition, when adding nodes to the storage cluster, you can now reuse the disk configuration of existing cluster nodes. Improved user experience with NFS storage: The NFS screens have been redesigned based on the new framework to make the user interface more consistent.

For all new features, improvements, and fixes in Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure 5.4, you can check the Release Notes documentation.

How to upgrade

It’s easy to upgrade to Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure 5.4:

Go to the SETTINGS > UPDATE section of your admin panel and initiate the upgrade process.

Note: An automated reboot of the nodes will be performed one at a time to complete the upgrade. During the reboot, the storage service and the admin panel may be unavailable on cluster configurations that don’t have redundancy of services or/and data.