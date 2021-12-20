The enterprise technology consultancy delivering impactful cloud experiences and data-driven innovations with a client-first ethical framework, Vivanti has officially launched in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, with locations in Manhattan and Washington DC, Vivanti offers advisory, consulting and managed services across all major cloud platforms, including Snowflake, HashiCorp, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud and more.

Client-first, consultant-led business

Specializing in the latest cloud data technologies, designed to facilitate digital business transformation and future ways of working, Vivanti’s practice areas include data, artificial intelligence, DevOps and customer engagement. Vivanti is financially backed by its Chairman, Tony Nicol, who sold Australia’s largest data-focused cloud consultancy, Servian, to US-based professional services company, Cognizant, in January 2021.

Nicol founded Servian in 2008, where he remained CEO of the 900-person-strong enterprise transformation business until June 2021. Commenting on Vivanti’s launch, Nicol said he was on a mission to redefine the data and cloud services industry in the US by bringing his philosophies of total empowerment, governance-based and human-centric consulting stateside.

Tony Nicol, founder and chairman of Vivanti added,

« Vivanti is a client-first, consultant-led business. Organizationally, we empower our people to truly listen to each client’s challenges, tailor services to meet their specific goals, and act in the best interests of the client without exception — no matter what that means for Vivanti. Our position is simple: Vivanti consultants must be professionally loyal to their clients during each step of every engagement. Operating with this client-first mindset, just as a doctor or lawyer would, is the basis upon which Vivanti will build trusted partnerships. Vivanti will reimagine the US cloud consulting sector by both specializing in the latest technologies and introducing a new level of professional governance to the industry. »

