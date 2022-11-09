VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal is a NEW Distributed Cloud Service to address the demands of latency-sensitive applications.

The service will combine VMware Cloud infrastructure-as-a-service with Equinix Metal hardware-as-a-service to extend customers’ cloud environments to distributed metro locations.

Customers will be able to purchase the software-as-a-service from VMware and the bare metal-as-a-service capacity from Equinix and it will be available globally.

VMware and Equinix announced an expanded global partnership to deliver new digital infrastructure and multi-cloud solutions at VMware Explore Europe 2022. A new service, VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal, is a new distributed cloud service that delivers a performant, secure, and cost-effective solution designed for enterprise applications. It enables users to combine VMware Cloud infrastructure-as-a-service with Equinix Metal hardware-as-a-service independently.

Cloud-smart innovation

Users will be able to quickly and easily deploy a VMware Software Defined Datacenter in more than 30 of Equinix’s global data centers on Equinix Metal. Customers will also be able to connect to a broad range of cloud services and partners easily and cost-effectively.

VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal is an ideal solution for distributed cloud use cases, such as smart cities, video analytics, game development, real-time financial market trading, retail POS, and a variety of use cases using IoT and ML/Inference. It also includes VMware Cloud for consistent multi-cloud infrastructure and operations and Equinix Metal, an automated bare metal and interconnection offering delivered as a service across Equinix’s global International Business Exchange footprint. The new solution provides private, low-latency access to both private and public cloud environments via Equinix Fabric interconnection.

VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal will be available in over 30 of the most interconnected global Equinix locations in select countries, connected to all major public clouds and networks, and addressing latency and data residency business needs. Customers will be able to purchase the software-as-a-service from VMware and the bare metal-as-a-service capacity from Equinix. Zachary Smith, Global Head of Edge Infrastructure Services at Equinix said,

« As companies accelerate their digital transformation by adopting hybrid multi-cloud architectures, they require consistent application experiences that span private and public clouds, and reach from the core to the edge. We are pleased to partner with VMware to provide an on-demand, dedicated cloud infrastructure solution that can be deployed globally. Customers benefit from secure connections to their critical private or on-prem environments and also to the thousands of clouds, networks and other ecosystem participants that come together at Equinix. »