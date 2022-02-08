Enterprise software provider VMware announced the appointment of Laura Heisman as Chief Marketing Officer and Sylvain Cazard to General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan. The company also appointed John Sabino as Chief Customer Experience Officer and Zia Yusuf as SVP of Strategic Ecosystems and Industry Solutions. With the new appointments, the company aims to accelerate its multi-cloud strategy.

Four appointments

In her new role, Laura Heisman will be responsible for leading the company’s Global Marketing organization, which includes Corporate and Brand, Partner, Developer, Segment and Field Marketing. She has over 25 years of experience in reaching enterprise, developer, consumer, and corporate audiences. Sylvain Cazard will oversee the company’s business strategy and services across the region as the general manager. He has been more than 12 years at VMware. He will be executing go-to-market strategy across multi-product and multi-cloud platforms.

In his new role, John Sabino, who joined the company from Splunk recently, will lead the company’s Customer Experience and Success organization, including the Customer Success, Professional Services, Learning, and Global Support team, as Chief Customer Experience Officer. Newly appointed senior vice president of Strategic Ecosystem and Industry Solutions, Zia Yusuf is responsible for building joint horizontal and industry-centric solutions with the ecosystem and alliances. Sumit Dhawan, president of VMware said,

« It’s clear that multi-cloud will be the model for digital business for the next 10 years, and VMware is working with our customers to help them embrace this opportunity. Laura brings a great combination of enterprise infrastructure and developer experience that will help us accelerate our marketing efforts in this multi-cloud era. And Sylvain’s customer-centric mindset and deep sales experience will help jumpstart a fantastic next chapter of growth for the company and the team in APJ. »

