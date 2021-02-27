Enterprise software provider, VMware reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021. According to the announcement, revenue for the fiscal year 2021 was $11.8 billion, with an increase of 9% year-over-year. The company’s subscription and SaaS revenue were $2.6 billion for the same period of time, which was 22% of total revenue.

Quarterly Review

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $3.3 billion, an increase of 7% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

The combination of Subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.7 billion, an increase of 8% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Subscription and SaaS revenue for the fourth quarter was $707 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $791 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, compared to $321 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $936 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, up 8% per diluted share compared to $868 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.0 billion, an increase of 303% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.1 billion, an increase of 7% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Annual Review

Revenue for fiscal year 2021 was $11.8 billion, an increase of 9% from fiscal 2020.

The combination of Subscription and SaaS and license revenue for fiscal 2021 was $5.6 billion, an increase of 11% from fiscal year 2020.

Subscription and SaaS revenue for fiscal year 2021 was $2.6 billion, an increase of 38% from fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net income for fiscal year 2021 was $2.1 billion, or $4.86 per diluted share, compared to $6.4 billion, or $15.08 per diluted share, for fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2021 was $3.0 billion, or $7.20 per diluted share, up 15% per diluted share compared to $2.7 billion, or $6.24 per diluted share, for fiscal 2020.

GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2021 was $2.4 billion, an increase of 66% from fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2021 was $3.8 billion, an increase of 16% from fiscal 2020.

Zane Rowe, CFO and Interim CEO, VMware, said,

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter financial performance and it was a good finish to the fiscal year. Our results reinforce that customers continue to choose VMware technologies and solutions to drive their digital foundation for today and for the future. We continue to build and scale our Subscription and SaaS business, bringing customers flexibility in consumption choices, as well as delivering new offerings to market.”

See more Cloud Computing News