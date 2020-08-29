Enterprise software provider VMware announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. According to the announcement, second-quarter revenue was$2.88 billion, with an increase of 9% from the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Subscription and SaaS and license revenue combined was $1.35 billion, an increase of 11% from the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Only subscription and SaaS revenue was $631 million, an increase of 44% year-over-year, representing 22% of total revenue.

Operating cash flow for the second quarter was $719 million. Free cash flow for the second quarter was $643 million. VMware also stated that the combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue plus sequential change in unearned subscription and SaaS and license revenue grew 12% year-over-year. Pat Gelsinger, VMware CEO said,