Enterprise software provider VMware announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. According to the announcement, second-quarter revenue was$2.88 billion, with an increase of 9% from the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Subscription and SaaS and license revenue combined was $1.35 billion, an increase of 11% from the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Only subscription and SaaS revenue was $631 million, an increase of 44% year-over-year, representing 22% of total revenue.
Operating cash flow for the second quarter was $719 million. Free cash flow for the second quarter was $643 million. VMware also stated that the combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue plus sequential change in unearned subscription and SaaS and license revenue grew 12% year-over-year. Pat Gelsinger, VMware CEO said,
“In light of these uncertain times, we delivered solid execution and financial performance in Q2 FY21. With our Any Cloud, Any Application, Any Device strategy, we are helping customers solve their hardest technology challenges and meet and exceed their business objectives.”
