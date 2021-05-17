VMware announced that its Board of Directors appointed Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2021.

A position to architect VMware’s future

Raghuram is a strategic business leader who currently holds the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Products and Cloud Services at VMware.

Michael Dell, chairman of the VMware Board of Directors, talked about the appointment, saying,

“I am thrilled to have Raghu step into the role of CEO at VMware. Throughout his career, he has led with integrity and conviction, playing an instrumental role in the success of VMware. Raghu is now in a position to architect VMware’s future, helping customers and partners accelerate their digital businesses in this multi-cloud world.”

He joined VMware in 2003 and played an important role in the company’s strategic direction and its technology evolution. He helped grow the core virtualization business, drove VMware’s software-defined data center strategy, constructed and guided VMware’s cloud computing business and SaaS transformation efforts. In addition, he has been key in driving partnerships with Dell Technologies, hyper-scalers and other strategic partners.

VMware also announced that Sumit Dhawan has been named President, leading all go-to-market functions including Worldwide Sales, Worldwide Partner and Commercial Organization, Customer Experience and Success (CXS), Marketing, and Communications. He has broad experience building and scaling subscription businesses Dhawan currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at VMware where he has helped design the business strategy for emerging multi-cloud and subscriptions offerings, transforming how VMware’s customers can consume VMware services.

Preliminary results for Q1, fiscal year 2022

VMware’s first-quarter financial results will be announced after market close on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Let’s have a look at preliminary results for Q1.

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 is expected to be $2.994 billion, an increase of 9.5% from the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue is expected to be $1.387 billion, an increase of 12.5% from the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

GAAP operating margin for the first quarter is expected to be 18.7%, and the non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 30.8%.

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $1.01 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $1.76 per diluted share.

