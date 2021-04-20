VMware introduced VMware Anywhere Workspace. It is a solution designed to help companies deliver better and more secure experiences to their employees no matter where they are. The new solution empowers today’s anywhere workforce by removing the friction that can exist between IT systems and employees. It provides better experiences and broader, more effective security. All with less cost and operational overhead.

It brings together the benefits of three innovative solutions:

VMware Workspace ONE provides unified endpoint management, desktop and app virtualization, and a variety of employee experience, productivity, and security related solutions.

VMware Carbon Black Cloud brings cloud-native endpoint and workload protection.

VMware SASE will combine SD-WAN capabilities with cloud-delivered security functions, including cloud web security, zero trust network access, and firewalling. These capabilities will be delivered as-a-service from a global network of points of presence (PoPs).

It allows customers:

Manage multi-modal employee experience anywhere so employees can work smarter and be more productive. It gives them access to a great user experience and consistent performance on any device, from any location, over any network. Plus, it improves the way in which IT can deliver services to users.

Secure the distributed edge with broader and more effective security. This lets any user access any app from any device. VMware’s Zero Trust approach combines network security to the edge with endpoint security and management.

Automate the workspace so that IT is not only more simple, responsive, and efficient, but more modern too. This lets businesses focus on the outcomes they want instead of the tasks they need to do. All powered by intelligent management of workflows, compliance, and performance.

Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, customer operations, VMware, said,

“Work is what you do, not where you do it. As businesses reimagine where and how teams collaborate and innovate, they must do more than transform. They must reform their mindset to create a digital-first culture that puts employee experience first. We developed VMware Anywhere Workspace with this new way of working in mind. It will play an important role in creating stronger, more focused, and more resilient businesses.”

