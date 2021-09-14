<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Enterprise software provider, VMware announced that Kit Colbert has been named VMware’s next Chief Technology Officer. Colbert joined the company in 2003 as the technical lead behind the creation, development, and delivery of the vMotion and Storage vMotion features in VMware vSphere.

Technical vision for the company

During his time at VMware, he served in multiple roles, including VMware’s Cloud CTO, General Manager of VMware’s Cloud-Native Apps business, CTO for VMware’s End-User Computing Business, and as the lead architect for the VMware vRealize Operations Suite. Raghu Raghuram, CEO of VMware said,

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Kit into the position of CTO at VMware. Kit’s passion, proven technological savvy and excellent leadership capabilities will be instrumental in advancing our innovation engine and research and development efforts.”

In his new role, Colbert will be responsible for shaping the technical vision for the company, and the transformation to a cloud and subscription-centric R&D organization. His oversight includes advancing research and development efforts, overseeing the VMware Engineering Services team, the Design/UX team, and the company’s ESG commitments.

Who is Kit Colbert?

Kit Colbert is the new CTO of VMware. He holds a ScB in Computer Science from Brown University. He has worked as VP & GM of Cloud-Native App at VMware previously. He drived strategy and product development of third platform application solutions across the company.

He was also CTO of VMware End-User Computing business unit, Chief Architect and Principal Engineer for Workspace Portal, and the lead Management Architect for VMware vSphere Operations Suite. He is interested in politics, running and snowboarding.

