VMware announced innovations for its products, including CloudHealth by VMware and VMware vRealize Cloud Management on-premises and software-as-a-service offerings. The updated solutions deepen the multi-cloud support for the biggest cloud services and VMware Cloud on AWS. The new capabilities allow users to monitor, better secure, optimize, and automate VMware Cloud and native public cloud services.

Enhanced IT Agility and Accelerated Time-to-Value

VMware vRealize Automation 8.4 introduces capabilities to support customers’ needs for modern self-service multi-cloud infrastructure, intelligent network automation, and event-driven configuration automation. The release also offers tighter integration with open source innovations from the Salt Project as well as advanced multi-cloud provisioning and governance across Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and VMware Cloud.

Enhanced Public Cloud Provisioning Support : Will provide customers with enhanced public cloud provisioning support for Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. For Microsoft Azure, this release will include support for existing availability sets, custom images from an Azure image gallery, and Azure disk encryption sets. For Google Cloud, this release will support sole-tenant provisioning.

Enhanced vRealize Automation SaltStack Config Integration : Powered by the Salt Project, customers will benefit from simplified installation, set-up, and deployment of vRealize Automation SaltStack Config via tighter integration with vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager.

Expanded Network Automation with NSX-T Migration Support : Will further help NSX customers to simplify and accelerate migrations from NSX for vSphere (NSX-V) to NSX-T environments via the enhanced vRealize Automation Migration Assistant tool.

Enhanced Self-Service Automation for VMware Cloud on AWS : VMware vRealize Automation Cloud integration with VMware Cloud on AWS will enable VMware Cloud on AWS customers to activate vRealize Automation Cloud with a single click and help automate the setup of the necessary cloud resources. Customers will also be able to use vRealize Automation to automate VMware Cloud on AWS security groups.

Purnima Padmanabhan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Management, VMware, said,

“Enterprises are adopting a multi-cloud approach for choice and flexibility but face the challenge of deploying, managing, and better securing their apps across clouds. VMware makes this complexity of managing clouds invisible. By providing consistent costing, security, governance, operations, and service automation across clouds, VMware enables customers to achieve higher application and business agility.”

See more Cloud Computing News