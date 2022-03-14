VMware introducing a more simple way for customers and partners to purchase and deploy VMware Cloud on AWS, which provides enterprises a simple, more secure, and flexible path to cloud and application modernization. VMware Cloud on AWS can now be purchased by Amazon Web Services customers in AWS Marketplace.

Flexible purchasing

The company is now offering flexible purchasing and consumption options through AWS Marketplace to deploy and manage the solution and complementary solutions including, VMware vRealize Cloud Management and VMware Tanzu. Users will be able to use their existing AWS Enterprise Discount Program agreements to purchase VMware’s solutions.

VMware Cloud on AWS is preferred by a broad range of organizations across all industries including healthcare, media and entertainment, transportation, financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, government, education, professional services, and technology. Zia Yusuf, senior vice president of strategic ecosystem and industry solutions at VMware said,

« Customers and partners alike are moving fast to transform their digital businesses. Consuming services through a digital catalog like AWS Marketplace is critical to operating at cloud speed. By working with AWS, our preferred public cloud partner for vSphere-based workloads, we’re delivering on our promise to make purchasing and consuming VMware Cloud services as fast and simple as possible. »