VMware introduced Tanzu Editions to accelerate customers’ app modernization initiatives. According to the announcement, new VMware vSphere with VMware Tanzu brings Kubernetes to the fingertips of millions of IT administrators. VMware Tanzu provides developers a self-service, compliant experience while clearing their path to production.

Next phase of Project Pacific

Meanwhile, the company announced VMware vSphere 7 Update 1, VMware vSAN 7 Update 1 and VMware Cloud Foundation 4.1 product releases streamline customer adoption of Kubernetes and the support stateful applications.

Raghu Raghuram, chief operating officer, Products and Cloud Services, VMware, said,

“Today, we take a leap forward to unlock the potential of Kubernetes for hundreds of thousands of VMware vSphere customers. Our new solutions and offerings help remove the guesswork out of Kubernetes and provide the required capabilities needed to help customers’ achieve their modernization objectives.”

At VMworld 2019 US, VMware unveiled the Tanzu portfolio and the tech preview of Project Pacific to rearchitect vSphere into an open platform using Kubernetes APIs. In March 2020, VMware introduced the Tanzu portfolio for modern applications. In addition to this, VMware delivered on the first phase of Project Pacific with VMware Cloud Foundation 4.

This first phase provides hybrid cloud infrastructure with consistent management for both VM-based and container-based applications. Now, the company is passing the next phase of Project Pacific with new product releases to help customers rapidly adopt Kubernetes. VMware vSphere with VMware Tanzu creates a simple way for hundreds of thousands of vSphere customers globally to get started with Kubernetes and modernize the 70 million-plus workloads running on vSphere.

With their existing network and block or file storage in less than an hour, users can configure enterprise-grade Kubernetes infrastructure through vSphere with Tanzu. Additionally, administrators can manage consistent, compliant and conformant Kubernetes while providing developers self-service access to IT infrastructure.

vSAN Data Persistence platform

Additionally, VMware is introducing new capabilities across its HCI and hybrid cloud platforms to further support customers’ modern application needs. VMware Cloud Foundation 4.1 with VMware Tanzu will introduce the vSAN Data Persistence platform – a framework for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) – enabling modern stateful services such as NoSQL databases and object storage to integrate with the underlying infrastructure.

The integrations will enable customers to run their stateful applications with lower TCO and simplified operations and management. In addition to these announcements, VMware announced that Dell EMC ObjectScale will be integrated and validated on the vSAN Data Persistence platform. VMware partnered with Cloudian, DataStax and MinIO to integrate and validate their respective offerings on the platform.

