VMware announced that the company has refreshed vRealize Cloud Management to better optimize, protect, and modernize hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The latest additions allow customers to securely deploy and operate their hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Consistent deployment and operations of apps, infrastructure, and platform services

The new release includes VMware vRealize Automation 8.3, VMware vRealize Operations 8.3, VMware vRealize Log Insight 8.3, vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager 8.3 VMware vRealize Network Insight 6.1, and VMware Skyline and enhancements for VMware vRealize Operations Cloud, VMware vRealize Log Insight Cloud, and VMware vRealize Network Insight Cloud.

VMware vRealize Automation 8.3 also provides solutions for critical automation use cases, such as self-service multi-clouds, network automation, and DevOps with actionable insights, greater security, and improved performance. VMware vRealize Automation’s new capabilities also include:

Property Groups : The ability to create, update, read and delete property groups with predefined data. This helps customers work more efficiently by reusing groups of properties, tracking resource usage, and storing metadata. vRealize Automation makes the VMware Cloud templates development more powerful and dynamic by reusing these attributes and keeping them up to date.

Security Properties : The ability to create a more secure variable in Cloud Assembly and apply it to a cloud template or ABX action. This enables customers to better secure sensitive data in encrypted form and introduces a new method to produce more secure variables for project and consumption.

VMware NSX-V to NSX-T migration : This release now supports NSX-V to NSX-T migration enabling customers to benefit from multi-hypervisor, multi-cloud networking, declarative APIs for full stack automation, built-in distributed security, advanced threat protection with intrusion detection and prevention, network threat analysis, unified networking and security for cloud-native applications, and consistent policy and streamlined operations across deployments.

Purnima Padmanabhan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Management Business Unit, VMware, said,

“In today’s uncertain world, enterprises are seeking to increase agility and efficiencies to remain competitive and to drive faster business growth. As more businesses pursue cloud as an agility strategy, vRealize Cloud Management helps customers run their applications anywhere while maintaining consistent operations and common governance across all environments.”

