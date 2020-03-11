VMware Tanzu portfolio is expanded for modern applications and VMware Cloud Foundation 4 with Tanzu, the automated, turnkey hybrid cloud platform that now supports both traditional VM-based and container-based applications featuring the new VMware Cloud Foundation Services using Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and the new VMware vSphere 7 to drive developer productivity.

VMware Tanzu: App Modernization Portfolio

VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid: Newly available, Tanzu Kubernetes Grid is a Kubernetes runtime that helps customers install and run a multi-cluster Kubernetes environment on the infrastructure of their choice. It is designed to run Kubernetes consistently across any environment including data centers, hyper-scalers, service providers, and at the edge.

VMware Tanzu Mission Control: Tanzu Mission Control is a centralized management platform for consistently operating and securing Kubernetes infrastructure and modern applications across multiple teams and clouds.

VMware Tanzu Application Catalog: Newly available, Tanzu Application Catalog delivers a customizable selection of open source software from the Bitnami catalog that is verifiably secured, tested, and maintained for use in production environments.

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMware said,