VMware Tanzu portfolio is expanded for modern applications and VMware Cloud Foundation 4 with Tanzu, the automated, turnkey hybrid cloud platform that now supports both traditional VM-based and container-based applications featuring the new VMware Cloud Foundation Services using Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and the new VMware vSphere 7 to drive developer productivity.
VMware Tanzu: App Modernization Portfolio
VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid: Newly available, Tanzu Kubernetes Grid is a Kubernetes runtime that helps customers install and run a multi-cluster Kubernetes environment on the infrastructure of their choice. It is designed to run Kubernetes consistently across any environment including data centers, hyper-scalers, service providers, and at the edge.
VMware Tanzu Mission Control: Tanzu Mission Control is a centralized management platform for consistently operating and securing Kubernetes infrastructure and modern applications across multiple teams and clouds.
VMware Tanzu Application Catalog: Newly available, Tanzu Application Catalog delivers a customizable selection of open source software from the Bitnami catalog that is verifiably secured, tested, and maintained for use in production environments.
Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMware said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“Today, we bring to market a comprehensive portfolio for modern apps to help customers accelerate their pace of innovation. VMware gives developers the freedom to deliver apps to any cloud, remove barriers to Kubernetes adoption, and help IT administrators transform their skills in support of a new wave of modern apps.”
Leave a Reply