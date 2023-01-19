Venafi control plane into Tanzu Service Mesh makes it easier and faster to enable multi-cloud and multi-cluster security.

Venafi is bringing cloud-native machine identity management to VMware Tanzu Service Mesh. The inventor and provider of machine identity management, Venafi announced that integration of Venafi’s control plane for machine identity management into Tanzu Service Mesh makes it easier and faster to enable multi-cloud and multi-cluster security.

Multi-cloud and multi-cluster security

With the new integration, Tanzu users will be able to integrate their Service Mesh with a trusted certificate authority they prefer to support mutual Transport Layer Security between Kubernetes clusters. The integration enables organizations to automate the management of their machine identity lifecycles as part of their established CA trust chains to increase observability and control while ensuring compliance in regulated industries.

With its advanced, end-to-end connectivity and security, VMware Tanzu Service Mesh provides connectivity and security for modern applications across cloud-native Kubernetes environments. It enables compliance with Service Level Objectives and data protection and privacy regulations. It helps control north-south traffic from end users at the application edge through mesh egress and ingress. It also controls east-west traffic between application workloads, APIs, and data. It allows users to:

Automate the issuance and renewal of machine identities via Venafi’s control plane, enabling developers to move at speed whilst remaining secure.

Generate identities from over 40 trusted certificate authorities that fit within their organization’s trust chain instead of relying on self-signed mTLS identities.

Gain unparalleled observability, consistency, reliability, and freedom of choice over machine identity management, ensuring compliance with regulations.

Kevin Bocek, VP of Security Strategy and Threat Intelligence at Venafi said,

« It’s exciting to see VMware simplify customers’ cloud native journey, while still ensuring enterprise-grade security. Other service mesh, such as Istio, only support self-signed machine identities out-of-the-box, which fall outside of companies’ existing machine identity management infrastructure and trust chains. It’s great to see VMWare is addressing this security gap by tapping into the control plane for machine identity management in a way that’s frictionless and security-team approved. »