VMware unveiled its new and enhanced portfolio of offerings, Cross-Cloud services, and expanded partnerships during the VMware Explore 2022 event. Most of the new capabilities are built on VMware Cross-Cloud services, which were introduced at VMworld 2021. These services aim to provide organizations with strategic advantages of a cloud-smart approach. VMware Cross-Cloud services offer a unified and simplified approach to build, operate, access, and better secure any application, on any cloud, from any device.

Enterprise cloud transformation

VMware introduced solutions to enable organizations to accelerate cloud transformation and enable customers to better run, scale, and secure enterprise workloads across private and public clouds and at the edge. The company also announced its innovations to help organizations embrace the cloud operating model, including:

VMware vSphere 8 ushers in a new era of computing by supporting DPUs (Data Processing Units) alongside CPUs and GPUs, making the future of modern infrastructure accessible to all enterprises. vSphere 8 will also supercharge customers’ workload performance, improve operational efficiency and IT productivity, accelerate innovation for DevOps, and more.

Through a next-generation storage platform optimized for modern hardware with hyper-converged infrastructure, VMware vSAN 8 introduces breakthrough performance and hyper-efficiency. The new vSAN Express Storage Architecture will enhance the performance, storage efficiency, data protection, and management of vSAN running on the latest generation storage devices.

VMware Cloud Foundation+ will unveil a cloud-connected architecture for managing and operating full-stack HCI in data centers.

VMware Edge Compute Stack 2 will help customers address the needs of simplicity and scale at the edge including support for smaller cluster sizes to run containers efficiently on smaller COTS hardware.

Project Northstar , a preview of a major advancement of the VMware NSX platform, for multi-cloud networking, security, and end-to-end visibility.

Project Watch , a new approach to multi-cloud networking and security that will provide advanced app-to-app policy controls to help with continuous risk and compliance assessment.

Tanzu and Aria

VMware also announced new features for Tanzu portfolio to boost developer productivity, provide end-to-end security, and offer more secure multi-cloud operations no matter where organizations are in their Kubernetes journey. VMware also introduced VMware Aria, a new multi-cloud management portfolio, providing a set of end-to-end solutions for managing cloud-native applications and infrastructure. The new portfolio focuses on enabling organizations to manage costs, performance, configuration, and delivery across public and private clouds.

VMware Tanzu for Kubernetes Operations, including VMware Tanzu Mission Control, VMware Aria Operations for Apps, and VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, will simplify Kubernetes delivery, management, and reliability.

New features in VMware Tanzu Mission Control will extend and optimize multi-cloud, multi-cluster Kubernetes management capabilities. This includes a preview for lifecycle management of Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) clusters, integration with VMware Aria Automation, continuous and consistent cluster lifecycle management via GitOps, and application reliability with cross-cluster backup and restore.

VMware Aria Graph , a graph-based data store technology that will reduce multi-cloud complexity across any cloud, any app, and for every persona.

VMware Aria Hub , formerly Project Ensemble, which will provide centralized views and controls to manage the entire multi-cloud environment, and leverages VMware Aria Graph to provide a common definition of applications, resources, roles, and accounts.

Hybrid workforce

New advancements in VMware Anywhere Workspace are injecting automation into the end-user computing environments of organizations, allowing IT teams to do more with less. Some of the updates are:

The next generation of VMware Horizon Cloud that will enable multi-cloud agility and flexibility

Broader Digital Employee Experience solutions that go beyond Workspace ONE UEM managed devices to now include VMware Horizon and third-party managed and unmanaged devices.

The extension of Workspace ONE Freestyle Orchestrator to mobile devices and third-party apps, for multi-platform automation and orchestration.

Raghu Raghuram, CEO of VMware said,

« Whether you’re a challenger born in the cloud or an established player, the ultimate destination for customers is a multi-cloud environment that empowers teams to accelerate their digital innovation. At VMware Explore, VMware and our partners are advancing our technology offerings to help customers gain advantages from a cloud-smart approach. »