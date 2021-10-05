VMware announced the company’s strategy to help organizations navigate the multi-cloud era with the launch of VMware Cross-Cloud services at the VMworld 2021 event. It is a group of integrated services designed to help to deliver a faster and smarter path to the cloud, providing organizations the ability to build, run, and better secure apps across any cloud with freedom and flexibility.

Freedom, flexibility, and security

The new services deliver three key advantages to organizations: an accelerated journey to the cloud, cost efficiency, flexibility, and control across any cloud. It expands the VMware products’ capabilities for a multi-cloud world. Cross-cloud also allows customers to pick and choose the services needed on the desired cloud to meet demands. VMware Cross-Cloud services is comprised of five core building blocks:

A state-of-the-art platform for building and deploying cloud-native apps

Cloud infrastructure for operating and running enterprise apps

Cloud management for monitoring and managing the performance and cost of apps across different clouds

Security and networking that spans across entire multi-cloud operations to connect and better secure all apps

A digital workspace to empower the distributed workforce along with edge solutions to deploy and manage edge-native apps

Raghu Raghuram, chief executive officer of VMware said,

“Multi-cloud is the digital business model for the next 20 years, as entire industries reinvent themselves. It’s no longer about a ‘cloud-first’ approach, it’s about being ‘cloud-smart’. Organizations should have the freedom to choose the ’right’ cloud, based on their strategic business goals. With our cloud-agnostic approach, we are uniquely positioned to meet our customers where they are and take them where they want to go. We give every organization the power to accelerate their innovation and control their own destiny in the multi-cloud era.”

