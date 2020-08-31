Gartner named VMware as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management for third year in a row. Gartner stated that Mware has been evaluated for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. VMware has been named a Leader for Workspace ONE for the third consecutive year in Gartner’s market evaluation for unified endpoint management. Workspace ONE has received the highest scores across three of the four defined use cases, compliance-driven management, enterprise PC management and role-based device management.

VMware also stated that Workspace ONE UEM continues to differentiate in enterprise readiness capabilities that are needed to support customers’ unique use cases. Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware said,