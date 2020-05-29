VMware reports the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results. VMware announced that the revenue for the first quarter was $2.73 billion, an increase of 12% from the first quarter of the previous year. Subscription and SaaS and license revenue is also increased by 17% from the first quarter of fiscal 2020 to $1.23 billion. The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue plus sequential change in unearned subscription and SaaS and license revenue grew 16% year-over-year.

VMware also stated that operating cash flow for the first quarter was $1.37 billion. Free cash flow for the first quarter was $1.29 billion. RPO for Q1 totaled $10.1 billion, up 19% year-over-year. Total revenue plus sequential change in total unearned revenue grew 6% year-over-year. Zane Rowe, executive vice president and CFO, VMware said,