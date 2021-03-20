VMware announced that the company is furthering its efforts to make modern applications more secure with the acquisition of Mesh7. Once the acquisition is completed, Mesh7 will allow VMware to bring visibility, discovery, and better security to APIs.

Contextual API behavior

Mesh7 has developed a contextual API behavior security solution based on Envoy. It better protects modern cloud-native applications and Mesh7 technology also helps users to improve application resiliency and reliability and reduce blind spots. Mesh7 also helps empowers users to address observability, security, and compliance for cloud-native, API-based, and other distributed applications. Tom Gillis, senior vice president and general manager, Networking and Security Business Unit, VMware, said,

“With VMware plus Mesh7, VMware will be able to deliver modern application connectivity services that enable a developer experience that leads to more secure operations. Once the deal closes, the integration of Mesh7’s contextual API behavior security solution with Tanzu Service Mesh will enable VMware to deliver high fidelity understanding of which applications components are talking to which using APIs. Developers and Security teams will each gain a better understanding of when, where and how applications and microservices are communicating via APIs, even across multi-cloud environments, enabling better DevSecOps.”

