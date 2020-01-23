VMware announced its intent to acquire a fast-growing innovator of AI-based network analytics, Nyansa.

VMware has announced its intent to acquire Nyansa, which will enable VMware to deliver end-to-end network visibility, monitoring and remediation solution within VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud that can proactively predict client problems, optimize application and network performance and better assure the behavior of critical IoT devices. With the Nyansa’s AI/ML capabilities, VMware’s existing network and security portfolio will make it easier for customers to operate and troubleshoot the Virtual Cloud Network and further VMware’s ability to enable Self-Healing Networks.

End-to-end monitoring and troubleshooting

Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager of VeloCloud Business Unit, VMware said,

“The acquisition of Nyansa will accelerate VMware’s delivery of end-to-end monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities for LAN/WAN deployments within our industry-leading SD-WAN solution. Nyansa is a proven solution that solves many of the shortcomings of today’s vendor-specific solutions. Nyansa currently analyzes user network traffic from more than 20 million client devices across thousands of customer sites at companies including Tesla, Uber, Lululemon, Rooms To Go, GE Healthcare, SF International Airport, Stanford, Northeast Georgia Healthcare System and many others.”

Abe Ankumah, chief executive officer of Nyansa said,