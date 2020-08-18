VMware announced new releases across its vRealize On-Premises and SaaS portfolio to allow customers to provision, optimize, and govern hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The new product capabilities combine to further enable customers to consistently deploy and operate their applications, infrastructure, and platform services, from the data center to the cloud to the edge. vRealize’s new capabilities support DevOps principles and self-driving operations. VMware is introducing new releases, capabilities, and enhancements spanning VMware vRealize Automation 8.2, VMware vRealize Automation Cloud, VMware vRealize Log Insight 8.2, VMware vRealize Log Insight Cloud, VMware vRealize Operations 8.2, VMware vRealize Operations Cloud, and VMware vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager 8.2.

vRealize will feature:

Kubernetes Operations: New and enhanced support for Kubernetes via integration with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and Red Hat OpenShift will enable customers to auto-discover and monitor the health, performance, capacity, cost, and configuration of Kubernetes constructs on-premises and VMware Cloud on AWS.

App-to-infrastructure Troubleshooting : This latest release will feature integration with popular APM tools such as AppDynamics, Datadog, and Dynatrace. It will also include new app discovery via integration with VMware vRealize Network Insight. These two capabilities will help customers predict, prevent, and quickly remediate issues in the context of applications.

Monitoring VMware Cloud and Beyond : Improved metric-correlation and new near real-time monitoring will enable enterprise observability, helping customers detect performance and availability issues up to 15x faster. (1) Enhancements to native AWS management will unlock capacity calculations for EC2 instances and automatically import metrics into VMware vRealize Operations for faster troubleshooting.

Efficient Capacity and Cost Management: Improvements in pricing and costing engine, including daily virtual machine (VM) cost granularity, enhanced metering capabilities, and pricing support for non-VMware vRealize Automation workloads will help customers to further reduce costs.

vRealize Automation capabilities will include: