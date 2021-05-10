Vodafone and Google Cloud announced a new, six-year strategic partnership to drive the use of reliable and secure data analytics, insights, and learnings. This partnership aims to support the introduction of new digital products and services for Vodafone customers simultaneously worldwide.

A new integrated data platform

Vodafone and Google Cloud will jointly build a powerful new integrated data platform with the added capability of processing and moving huge volumes of data globally from multiple systems into the cloud. The platform, called ‘Nucleus’, will house a new system Dynamo’. Dynamo is the part of the Nucleus that extracts and manages data from source systems and distributes it to its use.

This new system will drive data throughout Vodafone to enable it to offer its customers new, personalized products and services more quickly across multiple markets. Both Nucleus and Dynamo are industry firsts, being built in-house by Vodafone and Google Cloud specialist teams. Up to 1,000 employees of both companies located in Spain, the UK, and the United States are collaborating on the project.

Vodafone customers around the world can have a better and more enriched experience. Some of the key benefits include:

Enhancing Vodafone’s mobile, fixed, and TV content and connectivity services through the instantaneous availability of highly personalized rewards, content, and applications.

Increasing the number of smart network services in its Google Cloud footprint from eight markets to the entire Vodafone footprint. This allows Vodafone to precisely match network roll-out to consumer demand, increase capacity at critical times, and use machine learning to predict, detect, and fix issues before customers are aware of them.

Empowering data scientists to collaborate on key environmental and health issues in 11 countries using automated machine learning tools. This partnership will further improve Vodafone’s ability to provide deeper insights into the spread of disease through intelligent analytics across a wider geographical area by local laws and regulations.

Providing a complete digital replica of many of Vodafone’s internal support functions using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics. Called a digital twin, it enables analytic models on Google Cloud to improve response times to inquiries and predict future demand. The system will also support a digital twin of Vodafone’s vast digital infrastructure worldwide.

In addition, Vodafone will re-platform its entire SAP environment to Google Cloud, including the migration of its core SAP workloads and key corporate SAP modules such as SAP Central Finance.

