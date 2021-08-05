Voxloud is the company that has innovated the European telecommunications market with the first cloud phone system for small and medium-sized enterprises which is up and running in just 59 seconds. The cloud phone system has been successfully used by more than 1,200 entrepreneurs of European small and medium-sized enterprises.

Ready for a new adventure

Voxcloud is now available for the first time in the United States to support companies in the process of digitalization and simplification of remote working. The arrival in the United States market is part of Voxloud’s expansion strategy and is the consequence of the company’s incessant growth.

The growth plan sees the United States as the next important step after the entry in the United Kingdom market (in addition to the Italian market) in which the company will offer its own cloud business phone system with the aim of supporting SMEs in the adoption of technologies that are increasingly central to the improvement of business organization and their productivity.

A great opportunity

In fact, after years of success in Europe, Voxoud’s cloud business phone system solution has reached a level of structural and functional maturity such as to be able to compete with the biggest giants in the unified communications sector on an international level. Features such as video calls, call recording, countless integrations and proprietary hardware create a real Voxloud ecosystem which, thanks to the extreme attention to design and focus on the user, makes the phone system experience complete at 360°.

The United States market represents a great opportunity for Voxloud to lay the foundations for that revolution in the unified communications market that is already underway in Europe, where the large telephone operators dictate the law and offer entrepreneurs few solutions regarding phone systems. Leonardo Coppola, CEO and co-founder of Voxloud said,

“We are really excited about this new and ambitious goal. This is a challenge that marks a turning point for Voxloud, which is increasingly becoming an international company capable of competing with the largest and most renowned players in the sector worldwide. We are convinced that telecommunications is one of the markets in which technological innovation can help companies around the world to do better, do more and do it easily. This is our mission and our revolution that we want to bring, from today, also to the United States with our cloud Cloud Phone System.”

