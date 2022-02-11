Independent cloud infrastructure provider, Vultr announced its partner program, which was soft-launched in 2021. Its partner program attracted more than 500 managed service providers, resellers, and technology innovators so far. Vultr is offering cloud compute, cloud storage, and bare metal, through a web-based control panel or through an API.

Alternative to major clouds

The new partner program partners can earn margins on cloud compute and cloud storage, while building services and managed services on top of Vultr’s platform. Launched in 2014, Vultr has served more than 1.3 million global customers. The company provides cloud infrastructure services in 22 cloud data centers worldwide and has surpassed $125m in annual recurring revenue.

Vultr’s cloud infrastructure is preferred by major studio video games, large-scale web hosting providers, popular enterprise SaaS applications, next-generation video streaming applications, and more. Shane Zide, VP of Global Sales & Channel at Vultr said,

« As the Big Tech Clouds have gotten bigger and more powerful, partners have been left with shrinking margins on cloud compute and cloud storage, increasingly complex program rules, and less personalized attention. Vultr’s new partner program is a fresh alternative, enabling partners to make more money on the cloud compute and cloud storage offerings their customers use every day. »

