Cloud storage company, Wasabi Technologies announced the opening of a new storage region in London. With the new storage region, the company aims to expand its services’ availability and speed throughout the UK. With the company’s distribution partnership with Exclusive Networks, the new storage region will accelerate Wasabi’s global expansion, with additional storage regions planned next year.

Wasabi’s first storage region in the UK

The new storage region, which is the company’s first storage region in the UK, is located in Equinix‘s London data center. The region will provide high-speed network access from multiple carriers, allowing users to connect to Wasabi services easily.

Wasabi also stated that the facility offers enough power and space allowing the company to grow to be able to meet the increasing demand in the region while adhering to Brexit local data protection laws. The London expansion came shortly after the company’s $137 million funding round. David Friend, Co-Founder and CEO of Wasabi said,

« The UK is a key market for Wasabi, with so many large businesses, institutions and technology companies needing to store growing amounts of data and navigate the real-time adjustments necessitated by Brexit. Having a local storage region in this market enables us to serve the huge customer demand for our services, and to better secure UK customer data and reflect local data protection laws. With a strong footprint in Europe already and an existing storage region in Amsterdam, the UK was the obvious next location for us, and we have plans to open additional regions over the next 12 months. »

See more Cloud Computing News