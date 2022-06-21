Cloudflare announced today that it worked out a widespread outage that caused interruption on services including Shopify, Steam, Discord, FTX, Feedly, Omegle, Crunchyroll, DoorDash, and NordVPN.

Major online services were all inaccessible to users in most regions

On Tuesday morning, at around 07:30 (BST) Cloudflare noticed “a critical P0 incident” that outage its service across several regions. The users worldwide trying to visit the websites that Cloudfare safeguards, were faced with an Error 500 message in their browser. This is a generic server response when unexpected conditions are presented that the server cannot fulfill a request.

The content delivery and DDoS mitigation company have been regularly updating its Twitter page with the most recent improvements confirming its first fix implementation was successful and all systems are now operational.

We are still monitoring the result of the implemented fix. — Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 21, 2022

The web services included Discord, Shopify, Steam, and NordVPN but many others including some news outlets were down across the World. CTO John Graham-Cumming from Cloudflare responded to a thread on Hacker News online forum that the outage had not affected everywhere across the world, although several regions had been affected. John Graham-Cumming, CTO of Cloudflare said;

« Yes, not worldwide but in a lot of places. Problem with our backbone. We know what. Rollbacks etc. happening. Bring it back up in chunks. Should be back up everywhere. »

The outage was updated regularly on the company’s Twitter page after Cloudflare resolved the problem.