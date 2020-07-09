Managed cloud-based infrastructure solutions provider, Webair, announces the achievement of Platinum status in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program, indicating Webair’s experience and expertise in delivering Veeam-powered solutions. Webair is working closely with Veeam, as a Platinum VCSP, to provide managed cloud backup and recovery services to clients. Webair operates and delivers these services globally through a network of highly secure data centers.

Fully inclusive, highly secure cloud-based solutions

The company also stated that IT leaders seek fully inclusive, highly secure cloud-based solutions that include architecture, deployment, management, monitoring, and support. Michael Ohayon, Chief Operating Officer, Webair said,