Managed cloud-based infrastructure solutions provider, Webair, announces the achievement of Platinum status in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program, indicating Webair’s experience and expertise in delivering Veeam-powered solutions. Webair is working closely with Veeam, as a Platinum VCSP, to provide managed cloud backup and recovery services to clients. Webair operates and delivers these services globally through a network of highly secure data centers.
Fully inclusive, highly secure cloud-based solutions
The company also stated that IT leaders seek fully inclusive, highly secure cloud-based solutions that include architecture, deployment, management, monitoring, and support. Michael Ohayon, Chief Operating Officer, Webair said,
“At Webair, our goal is to deliver the best managed cloud, backup, and disaster recovery solutions to our customers. We’re thrilled that we’ve reached Platinum status in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Program. Achieving the highest level of Platinum VCSP further emphasizes our expertise in Veeam-powered solutions, allowing us to pair our services with Veeam’s best-of-breed software.”
