Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, Webscale announced the launch of Webscale CloudEDGE CDN, the world’s first cloud-agnostic, compute-at-the-edge, Content Delivery Network. Webscale’s new solution is designed for commerce’s high performance and programmability needs.

Performance and security

CloudEDGE CDN offers Core Web Vitals improvements of up to 30 points. Webscale CloudEDGE CDN’s serverless edge infrastructure and end-to-end image optimization, intelligent caching, compute, security, and advanced features, offer a comprehensive solution. The Webscale CloudEDGE platform provides a wide range of use cases, including:

Real-time code execution at the edge, facilitating the rapid deployment of services around security, as well as headless and PWA environments.

Deep programmability offers developers superior flexibility while minimizing latency and loads on origin servers.

Minimized origin infrastructure, data egress, and operational overhead, caused by unpredictable costs.

Commerce-friendly front-end optimization reduces requests and minimal content sizes for faster browser downloads and quick loading.

Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale said,

« Webscale CloudEDGE CDN is a modern CDN intentionally built for the demands of modern commerce enterprises; those that have transcended their traditional monolithic roots, and seek to deliver a flawless customer experience across a myriad of platforms. We watched our customers struggle with emerging problems around site performance and organic search and built the perfect solution to address the core of their challenges. »

